Derby County have appointed ex-Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard as their new manager on a three-year deal.

Lampard, taking on his first managerial role, was one of 20 applicants for the job and becomes Derby’s seventh appointment in just over three years.

He replaces Gary Rowett as boss of the Championship club, after he left to take charge at Stoke City.

The 39-year-old, capped 106 times by England, made 649 appearances for Chelsea and is their record goalscorer.