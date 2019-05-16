Frank Lampard inspired Derby County have secured their place in the Championship play-off final after beating Leeds United 4-2.
Derby County had lost the semi-final first leg 1-0 at Pride Park, however, events took a different turn on Wednesday with Jack Marriott bagging a brace, Chelsea’s Mason Mount netting and also Harry Wilson netted a penalty for the Rams.
Lampard’s side will now face Aston Villa in the final at Wembley on May 27.
