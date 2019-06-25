<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Derby County have announced that they have granted Chelsea permission to discuss their managerial vacancy with Frank Lampard.

The Englishman has been in charge at Pride Park for one season, leading the Rams to the play-offs.

That has been enough to attract Chelsea’s attention and they will now discuss personal terms with Lampard.

“Derby County can confirm that they granted Chelsea permission to speak to Frank Lampard about their vacant managerial position,” read a club statement.

“With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs, it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions.

“The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”

Lampard has two years left to run on his current contract at Pride Park.

It is believed that the Blues will pay a fee of over £4m to bring Lampard back to Stamford Bridge.

He is set to be joined in his coaching staff by Jody Morris and Chris Jones.