Derby County cancel Jordon Ibe’s contract

Jordon Ibe, who was once tracked by then Super Eagls coach Sunday Oliseh, has left Derby County after the player’s contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The former Liverpool forward made just one appearance for the English Championship club after signing on a free transfer from Bournemouth last summer.

The 25-year-old was midway through a two-year deal, but ‘The Rams’ have announced that agreement has been reached for the former England U21 international to be released with immediate effect.

The forward has also played for Wycombe Wanderers and Birmingham City.