Derby have officially confirmed the signing of Arsenal midfielder Krystian Bielik.

Bielik joins the Rams on a five-year deal, for a club-record fee of around £10m.

“We’re very happy to announce the signing of Krystian Bielik,” head coach Phillip Cocu told the club’s official website.

“He is a young player at the age of 21 and it is a permanent deal which I think is a very good investment for the club. I am very happy he has joined the team.

“He will get better and develop, but for his age he is a very good player.”

The 21-year-old joined Arsenal from Legia Warsaw in 2015, but failed to make a senior appearance despite impressing on various loan spells.