Deputy governor unveils new coach for Edo Queens

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has announced Wemimo Matthew as the new head coach for Edo Queens Football Club with a charge to return the team to its glory days.

Shaibu who supervised the unveiling ceremony at the New Festival Hall, Government House, on Friday, charged the new coach to use her wealth of experience to transform the team.

He said, “What we’ve done with Edo Queens is to make it a model for the girl child to look up to. So, we decided to unveil a new head coach because of our poor performance in the just concluded Super Six tournament.

“Coach Wemimo Matthew is well-educated, highly disciplined and she has the knack for unearthing and grooming young talents. We have already felt her impact since she joined the team.

“She will help us develop young talent and she will work with all the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to scout for young talent. She will also ensure that players discovered stay in school and combine sports with education.

“We are one state that put the female and the male team on the same level. We are interested in seeing them play abroad and we want to see 80 per cent of our players in national team,” he said.

In her remarks, Matthew thanked the Edo Government for finding her worthy of the appointment, adding that she was going to make them proud.

“I am short of words. it is an honour to handle the team. This is the first time I am seeing a female team get the kind of support the state government is giving to Edo Queens.

“I am very happy to be here, I am going to give my best for the team,” she said.