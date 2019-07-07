Tyson Fury has confirmed that he will fight Deontay Wilder in their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch on February 22, 2020.
Fury stated this at an event in Dunfermline.
The ‘Bronze Bomber’ and Gypsy King’ battled to a controversial draw in their first encounter last December.
And they will now go head-to-head once again early next year.
At ‘an evening with Tyson Fury’ Q&A on Saturday night at the Alhambra Theatre, Fury revealed the date to excited fans.
“The rematch has been confirmed and signed. 22nd of February, it’s on the rematch.
“This time I haven’t been out the ring for three years, this time I haven’t been abusing too much alcohol, and this time I am going to knock him the f*** out,” the 30-year-old British heavyweight said.