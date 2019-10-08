<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rising star Emmanuel Dennis has revealed how gamblers and die-hard fans of Club Brugge insulted him after missing glaring chances against Galatasaray in their opening Champions League games of the season.

Dennis became the darling of fans in Nigeria and Belgium after scoring a brace at the Santiago Bernabeu in Club Brugge’s 2-2 draw with Real Madrid but the 20-year-old has revealed that he had not always received such affections from fans.

Dennis explained that he was the object of insults and threats from gamblers after missing a couple of chances in Brugge’s opening Champions League tie against Galatasaray.

”I received a lot of bad messages from the fans at the time. They insulted me because I had missed the ball and missed the other big chance,” Dennis told Het Laatste Nieuws. ”You know what it is? There is a lot of gambling nowadays. I think that a lot of people had bet money on a victory for Club against Galatasaray… And because they had lost their bet, they decided to express their dissatisfaction on my social media accounts.”

Dennis continued: “It was not an easy period. I was really sad, was in the pit. Even though I know the big players are experiencing this too. Bale, Cristiano, Messi, Benzema …

“If they miss such opportunities, people will also be against them, say stupid things. But sometimes you are good and sometimes you are bad.”