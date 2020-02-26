<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure will miss Club Brugge’s UEFA Europa League trip to Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Belgian league leaders will take on Manchester United in the second leg of the Europa league round of 32 clash and their preparations for the clash has now suffered huge blow.

Emmanuel Dennis has now been ruled out of the encounter due to muscular injury and it is unclear if he will recover for the weekend league game.





Dennis Bonaventure scored his team only goal in the first encounter, but his strike was canceled out by Anthony Martial who level the scores in Belgium last week.

The absence of the striker means his compatriot David Okereke could be handed a rare opportunity to lead the attack for Phillipe Clement side on Thursday.