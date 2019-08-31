<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria U-23 forward, Dennis Bonaventure, has revealed that he is not scared of facing the top teams in their 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group as it is another time for them to show their worth against the big boys.

Brugge are in Group A of the Champions League alongside favourites, Real Madrid, PSG and Galatasaray.

They play Galatasaray at home in their first game, before playing the other two heavyweights.

The club had a poor run in the competition last season, winning one game in six outings and losing five in a group that had Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Monaco.

The Nigerian believes that with the players recruited by the club this season, they can go far.

“It wasn’t all that bad in the Champions League last season. This year, with a different coach, players and tactics, we’ll see what happens.

“Those big games call on a player to rise to the occasion. I really like playing the better teams. We need to learn from the mistakes we made last season, and who knows we might get far,” he told the club’s official website.

Brugge qualified for this season’s champion’s league through the playoffs seeing off Dynamo Kiev and LASK Linz to book their slot with the Nigerian scoring once against Linz in their second leg home win on Wednesday.