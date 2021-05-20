Dennis Bergkamp is the latest former player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Dutchman joins ex-Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry as well as Alan Shearer, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Frank Lampard in receiving the League’s highest individual honour.

“It feels special to be part of a small group of players who got the recognition of playing in the strongest league in the world,” said Bergkamp. “I’m honoured.”

His arrival at Arsenal in 1995 from Inter Milan was the catalyst for a transformation of the Premier League, the playmaker adding a new level of technical ability and skill that elevated the competition and attracted other stars from overseas.

‘THE PL MADE ME A BETTER PLAYER’

“I’m extremely proud if people say that I was one of the first foreign players who added something to the English game,” said Bergkamp.

“The Premier League most definitely made me a better player. From the moment I arrived in England I’ve embraced the English mentality and passion for football, it suited me and my style of play.





“Playing every game against good and tough opponents meant I improved all the time. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

The forward’s direct involvement in 181 Premier League goals for Arsenal is second only to the 249 of Henry.

He was the first Dutch player to score a hat-trick in the competition with a memorable treble at Leicester City in August 1997.

Two years later he set another PL record with four assists in a 5-0 win over Leicester, a record that has not been beaten.

His magnificent turn and finish at Newcastle United in 2002 was voted by fans as the best goal in the Premier League’s first 25 years.

Bergkamp is one of six players from a 23-man shortlist inducted into the Hall of Fame after receiving the most combined votes from the public and the Premier League Panel.

Eligibility for Hall of Fame

To be eligible for the Premier League Hall of Fame this year, players had to have been retired as of 1 August 2020, and only a player’s Premier League career was considered in his candidacy.

Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction.