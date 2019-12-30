<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City carried their application in training into Saturday’s 2-1 win at West Ham United, says match-winner Demarai Gray.

In the same vein, Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho said he was excited to net the opening goal against the Hammers.

Brendan Rodgers made nine changes to his starting line-up for the second of two matches within 48 hours at London Stadium, which ended in victory, following strikes from Kelechi Iheanacho and Gray.

After missing a penalty in the first half, Gray recovered from the set-back to score the winner following a Pablo Fornals equaliser, taking City’s points tally up to 42 after 20 matches in 2019/20.

Reflecting on the success in the capital, the 23-year-old told LCFC TV: “The boys worked hard and we put out a fresh team, with a lot of legs and energy up top.

” think, in the end, the result was granted and we got the win, which is most important.

Gray emphasised the importance of the win against West Ham United following the recent defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool.

“The tempo in training and the quality of training is good, so I think, whether you’re playing or not, we’ve got a fresh team, so we’ve took our training quality into the game.

“For the majority of the game, we were comfortable. We’ve played well and created chances and put them to bed.

“Obviously we’ve lost our last two previous games, but it was important we got back on track and get the winning feeling back.”

It required admirable mental strength for Gray to compose himself following an early penalty miss in London – and City’s No.7 says it came down to showing maturity.

“It’s one of them things and I was disappointed to miss, obviously, but it was early in the game and you can’t get your head down,” he continued.

“You’ve got to keep going and I was confident throughout the game and I was confident I was going to get another opportunity and it came and I just kept my cool and luckily it went in.

“I’ve said before I feel like I’ve matured as a player and you understand different scenarios and situations happen in the game, but that’s a good one for me today.

“I’m happy with how I reacted and I’m happy to get the winning goal for the team.”