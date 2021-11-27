Dele Alli urged to leave Tottenham to rebuild his career

Former Chelsea forward and Tottenham legend Clive Allen has suggested that Dele Alli should leave the north London club in a bid to ‘rebuild his career’ following his latest no-show in Thursday’s embarrassing defeat to NS Mura.

Ten-man Spurs were stunned by the lowest-ranked team in the Europa Conference League, who had lost all four of their previous games – suffering a late 2-1 defeat to the Slovenian minnows.

Antonio Conte side went down to Amadej Marosa’s stoppage-time goal after Harry Kane had earlier cancelled out Tomi Horvat’s shock opener.

And Alli, once seen as the future of English football after breaking through at Spurs and winning the Young Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons, had another evening to forget.

The 25-year-old failed to make his mark in the game and Allen, who made 105 top-flight appearances for the north London club from 1984-1988, has insisted the midfielder must ‘get back to basics’ or even leave the club in order to rediscover his former self.

“What we’re seeing is a shadow of the Dele Alli we know, a shadow of the player that can make runs from midfield, score goals, link up with Harry Kane and be devastating,” Allen said on the talkSPORT Breakfast.

“I feel for him. It’s the most difficult time in his career. There doesn’t seem to be a real desire.

“I don’t know how hard on the training ground. Unless you do the basic right, you’re going to suffer.

“His ability will come through but that hard work needs to be put in.

“Dele Alli needs to go right back to basics and rebuild his career. He’s so talented but it might be that he has to leave Spurs now.”