Dele Alli insists Tottenham’s players remain fully behind Mauricio Pochettino and that the reaction to their poor start to the season has been overstated.

Pochettino’s position has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after a poor start to the season, which has seen Spurs win just three of their opening 12 matches in all competitions.

That record improved with a confidence-boosting 5-0 thrashing of Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

But Alli insists they have remained united behind Pochettino during their disappointing run, as they turn their attentions to Sunday’s game with Liverpool.

“A lot of us would not be where we are now if it was not for him. All we can do is thank him,” said Alli.

“We have always trusted him 100 per cent and we are going to keep doing that. We are a team.

“When things are not going our way it is easy for people to try and get at the manager but we need to look at ourselves as players. We are doing that and we are going to keep working hard.”

Despite Tottenham’s travails this season, Alli insisted they are unconcerned about criticism from outside the club.

“It is strange because since we have been together here we probably have not been through this situation but I do not think it is that much of a big deal,” he added.

“We have just got to keep working hard and focus on ourselves, not listen to too much that is going on around the outside and make sure we head in the right direction.

“It is a new experience for a lot of us here, that is probably why the reaction has been [what it has]. People are making a bigger deal out of it than maybe what it actually is.

“Ever since we have been together, with the manager we have got and the players we have got, we need to be winning every game.

“Every club has it where they have a little bit of a dip. When we are so used to winning, it is important we show our character and how strong we really are as a team and a club.”