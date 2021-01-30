



There are strong indications that English star, Dele Alli, may eventually leave Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer deadline.

Tottenham boss, Jose Mourinho, is willing to see the player leave for him to fully reorganise the team after Harry Kane suffered a serious injury.

According to the Daily Mail, Kane’s latest ankle injury, which will see him miss vital fixtures for Spurs and potentially England, could yet pose another obstacle towards Alli’s hopes of being reunited with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG.





But Mourinho is now understood to have cleared the way for Alli, who has spent the vast majority of the season on the sidelines, to leave this month – which represents a significant hurdle overcome.

All that is left is for Levy, who has so far shown a reluctance to let Alli leave, to sanction the deal.

Talks are ongoing and whether Alli, who only 12 months ago was valued at £100m, can go is set to be resolved during the final hours of the transfer window.

Alli wants the opportunity to get his career back on track, the interest from PSG providing an opportunity to play regular football.