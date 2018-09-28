Dele Alli has admitted that he wants to take on more of a leadership role at Tottenham Hotspur after being handed the captain’s armband for the EFL Cup tie against Watford.

The England international led out his side at Stadium MK for the third-round clash, which the Lilywhites won on penalties following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Wednesday’s match was particularly special for Alli as he was returning to the stadium of former side MK Dons, and the 22-year-old says that it was an “honour” to skipper Tottenham on his homecoming.

“It was good, it was a little bit too big for me but it was a massive honour for me,” he told Sky Sports News. “I spoke to the gaffer yesterday and he asked me if I wanted to be [captain] and it was a real privilege.

“I think it’s important when we’re out on the pitch that we know we need to have 11 leaders out there, but it was a huge honour.

“If you asked the boys about my speech before they might disagree, but I think I want to be a leader out there anyway and whether I’ve got the armband or not it’s important that that is my mentality.”

Alli scored the winning penalty kick to send Tottenham through to the fourth round, having earlier levelled up the match at 1-1 from the spot.