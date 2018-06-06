England will not be satisfied with a second-place finish at the World Cup and are “going there to win it”, according to Dele Alli.

The squad have 12 days until their opening game against Tunisia on June 18, with a final warm-up match against Costa Rica to come at Elland Road on Thursday.

England have reached the World Cup semi-finals just once since winning the tournament in 1966 but Alli has high hopes for the current squad in Russia.

“We’re going there to win it. We don’t expect anything less and we’ll be disappointed if we finish second,” he said.

“I feel like we have to have that mentality. We don’t want to go there and just be a part of it. We know how good we are as a squad, we know the talent.

“If we get the best out of each other then anything is possible.”

Gareth Southgate fielded an attacking line-up against Nigeria on Saturday with Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard and Alli all starting alongside frontman Harry Kane.

The England boss was rewarded with a 2-1 win over the Super Eagles and Alli insists England will look to play a similarly attacking brand of football in Russia.

“There is a lot of great players in this squad and when you’re playing with great players it is not too hard to play with them,” he said.

“We played very well, it was a great game. Even if we won the game 25-0 there would still be things to improve on.

“Even the players that didn’t play against Nigeria, there is a lot of talent there. When you play with players like that it is sort of a natural thing.

“I think Gareth has done a great job in selecting players that want to play the same way. He has really drilled into the philosophy and the way he wants us to play.

“That’s exciting football and we all want to play that way anyway.”