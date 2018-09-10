Dele Alli has withdrawn from the England squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Switzerland with a minor muscle strain.

Alli has returned to Tottenham for further treatment in the hope he will be available for their Premier League return against Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday.

He managed to get through 90 minutes in the 2-1 Nations League defeat but his absence will lead to an additional change for Tuesday’s Kick It Out international at the King Power Stadium.

Gareth Southgate had already brought Leicester pair Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray into his squad for the match on their home ground.

He is not expected to add any further players to his squad amid reports that Southgate could make as many as nine changes to his side against the Swiss.

Chilwell and Gray are among players who could secure a senior debut, with goalkeepers Alex McCarthy and Marcus Bettinelli also hoping to complete their rise to full England honours.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will miss the game after sustaining a head injury in Saturday’s game and he will return to his Premier League club later on Monday.