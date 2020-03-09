<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Plateau United goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye has stated that his side are motivated by creating their own record of unbeaten and winning games in their quest to finish the current campaign as NPFL champions.

The Nigerian goalkeeper stated this after extending their current unbeaten run to 8 matches following Sunday’s away win to Wikki Tourist in one of the NPFL match day 23 fixture.





Ajiboye speaking in a chat said the match was one they so much wanted to win and are glad to have recorded a victory which is a further statement on their intention to win the league and desire to create their own record as well.

“For us to stay on the top, we need to win this match and we thank God Almighty that God gave it to us. In terms of record in Nigeria it’s only 13 matches unbeaten that we have.

“So I’m very sure if I didn’t forget because we talked to each other that we will just try our best so that we too can have a record of our own.”