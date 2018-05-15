Plateau United goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye has said he will do his best in the Super Eagles training camp so as to make the final cut to the World Cup in Russia.

Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa from Enyimba and Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi are the other goalkeepers named on a 30-man provisional squad.

Three goalkeepers will make the final squad to Russia.

Ajiboye, who has represented Nigeria at U17, U20 and U23 levels as well as CHAN Eagles, said he is delighted to be called up for the World Cup.

“I am very happy to be included in the World Cup list,” he said.

“I will do my best in camp to get to Russia, it’s going to be a great contest, I will do my best and leave the rest to God.

“I will do my absolute best to give the selectors serious headache when they have to make their final choices.”

He was a surprise inclusion ahead of Portugal-based Dele Alampasu.

“It was an opportunity I never expected, so I am really excited,” he revealed.