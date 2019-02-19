



Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba has praised the decision of Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho to move to Cyprus where he is assured of playing regularly unlike in Deportivo La Coruna where he found playing time very difficult.

“As the number 1 goalkeeper he has to be up and doing because if he does not play regularly he may lose his position to the keepers who are playing regularly in their clubs. I want to say it is a very good decision he made and i salute him,” he said.

More so, Aiyenugba maintained that the Cyprus league is not that bad as most people may fear saying that the league is fast becoming a top class league.

Speaking on the Super Eagles chances to make it at the Nations cup in Egypt, the former Nigeria Super Eagles goalkeeper expressed confidence in the ability of the team to win the tournament, but he called for caution in some areas.

“We have a very good chance because we have great players, but we have to work more on dead balls: freekicks,and connerkicks. I think we have to work more on that area,” he said..