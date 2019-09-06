<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian youngster Deji Sotona has been named as the fastest player at Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail, Sotona beats Man United’s first-team stars such as Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Tahith Chong.

The winger emerged the Red Devils’ fastest player with a maximum speed of 22.9mph.

He has 1.2mph ahead of second-fastest player, Diogo Dalot in the recent tests at the club’s Carrington training complex.

Sotona recently signed a new two-year scholarship deal with the Old Trafford outfit.

He made his competitive debut for the Man United U-18 against Newcastle United on March 16.