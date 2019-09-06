Nigerian youngster Deji Sotona has been named as the fastest player at Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail, Sotona beats Man United’s first-team stars such as Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Tahith Chong.

The winger emerged the Red Devils’ fastest player with a maximum speed of 22.9mph.

He has 1.2mph ahead of second-fastest player, Diogo Dalot in the recent tests at the club’s Carrington training complex.

Sotona recently signed a new two-year scholarship deal with the Old Trafford outfit.

He made his competitive debut for the Man United U-18 against Newcastle United on March 16.

