Angelique Kerber’s defence of her singles title came to an early end at Wimbledon being knocked out in the second round by lucky loser Lauren Davis 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday.

The 31-year-old German, who came into the tournament in form having reached the final at Eastbourne, made her earliest exit since losing in the same round in 2013.

Davis has now equalled her best previous performance at Wimbledon in reaching the third round where she will play Spanish 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the last 16.