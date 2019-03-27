<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Egypt’s head coach Javier Aguirre is satisfied with his team’s performance despite their 1-0 defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Tuesday’s international friendly match in Asaba.

The defeat was Aguirre’ his first defeat as coach of the Egyptian team.

FC Midtylland of Denmark forward Paul Onuachu scored the only goal of the game with just eight seconds into the game firing a powerful shot into the net to help the Super Eagles secure their first win against Egypt in 29 years.

Aguirre says he is happy with the experience his side had playing against a big team, especially the young players as they strive to strengthen the team.

“I think that it was a match we tried our best but the difference was the first five second of the game,” Aguirre, a former Mexico national team coach, said in his post-match interview.

“After that, we did everything we could to draw level, but I think it is good for the fans and the coaches to see the team. We lost but it’s okay. Congrats to Nigeria, but I’m going back home happy.”

On his team’s readiness for AFCON 2019, Aguirre said: “We brought eight young players for this game so we have time to take the right decision to choose the 23 warriors that I need for the AFCON.

“And of course we have our targets which is to win at home for sure.”