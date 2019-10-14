<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





West Ham star Declan Rice has responded to reports linking him with a move to Manchester United as rumours continue to swirl over his future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preference for signing emerging British talent is well known and so naturally the young Englishman has been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford.

It’s understood any sort of move would see United spend big to pry Rice away from West Ham who are under no pressure to sell.

The versatile midfielder would definitely add depth to Solskjaer’s otherwise thin squad but the rumoured figures floating about has left some fans wondering whether the transfer is worth it.

The Red Devils are looking to add to their current crop of players this January but it’s unlikely they’ll be contacting West Ham just yet.

According to the Mirror, Rice said: “I signed a five year contract with West Ham last year, which will keep me at club till I’m 24, and for me this is the best place to be right now.

“I am playing for a manager who has given me my chance and played me week in week out.

“I’m improving every week and although I see all this speculation, I don’t really think about it too much.

“It’s all talk until something happens – and nothing has – so I’m just focussed on West Ham, doing my best and making fans happy.”

It makes sense for Rice to stay put as he’s more or less guaranteed to play regularly in the Premier League with West Ham.

That might not be the case at Manchester United and it could potentially stunt his development.

Of course, Solskjaer should also not be spending the rumoured £70m on Rice as he still has plenty to prove before such a fee is reasonable.

Some fans have suggested that money is better spent elsewhere with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey reported to have a release clause at around £50m.