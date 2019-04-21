<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cote d’Ivoire player Nicolas Pepe is a wanted man in Europe, according to his own agent.

The 23-year-old’s excellent form has resulted in Lille president, Gerard Lopez reportedly receiving many offers.

With 19 goals, Pepe is the second highest scorer in the French Ligue 1, laying 11 more assists. His feat has helped Lille to second spot, behind Paris Saint-Germain.

With discussions ongoing, his agent Samit Khiat admits a decision is yet to be made.

“We are in discussion with clubs. No decision has been taken,” Khiat told RTL.

“Today, there are no favourites, be it Bayern Munich or another club. Nicolas will not go just anywhere. We have not decided on which league.”

On the international scene, Pepe’s Cote d’Ivoire will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

The Elephants find themselves in Group D, alongside Morocco, South Africa and Namibia.