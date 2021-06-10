Dean Henderson remains focused on becoming number one for Manchester United and England.

The 24-year-old battled it out with David De Gea for the number one spot at Old Trafford this season, racking up 26 appearances across all competitions.

He is set to deputise behind Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for the Euros.

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” Henderson said of his intention to take that role at United and England.





“I’ve spoken about this for years. Whether it’s get me in trouble speaking about it, whether it holds me back at certain times, it probably does.

“But at the end of the day it’ll happen one day and I know it’ll happen, so I’m just going to keep working hard day in, day out and my time will come. I’ve just got to be ready for when that time comes.

“There’s no excuses when you step over that white line. You’ve got to puff your chest out and go for it and everything that you’ve put in day in, day out, all the training, everything, pays off.”