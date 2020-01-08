<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Livingston manager Gary Holt has stated that there is no deal in place for Ambrose Efe despite expressing interest in the Nigerian defender.

The Nigerian is currently a free agent after leaving Derby County in the summer. He has been training in his homeland to keep his fitness up.

Ambrose previously revealed his desire to return to Europe, expressing his openness to a move back to Scotland.

Hibs had been linked with their former defender.

The 31-year-old played more than 100 games for the Easter Road side before departing a year ago after triggering a release clause in his contract.

It allowed him to join Frank Lampard’s Derby in the English Championship but he didn’t play a game.

Livingston were linked with a move for Ambrose last week and manager Gary Holt confirmed the club’s interest.

No move is yet forthcoming, however, as he looks to add depth to his defensive options.

“Regarding that (Ambrose Efe) , it is someone I would be interested in? Yeah, probably. But there is a long way from being interested in someone to something then happening.”

Ambrose emerged as a key individual under Neil Lennon last season. By the time he left, he was arguably the club’s most in-form player.