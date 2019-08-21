<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After two seasons at Chelsea, Davide Zappacosta is set for a change of scenery for the upcoming campaign.

The 27-year-old right-back landed in Rome on Tuesday, where he is set to join Roma on a season-long loan.

Despite paying Torino €25m for his services in 2017, Zappacosta was limited to just 17 appearances in all competitions last season, which included just 125 minutes of Premier League action.

Chelsea have seen many of their defenders leave this summer, including David Luiz, Ola Aina, Tomas Kalas, Kenneth Omeruo, Gary Cahill, and Todd Kane, while Ethan Ampadu will spend this season on loan at Red Bull Leipzig.

Matt Miazga will also spend the upcoming campaign at Reading, where he spent the second half of last season.

The 13-time Italy international has made 52 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, scoring two goals and contributing four assists.