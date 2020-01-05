<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City legend David Silva has reached a ‘verbal agreement‘ to join new MLS franchise Inter Miami in the summer, claim Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb.

Silva, 33, is hunting for a new club after he announced that this season would be his last at the Etihad Stadium. Contacts with Inter Miami are ‘in progress‘ with negotiations ‘well underway‘, TuttoMercatoWeb assert.

Inter Miami’s chairman is former England footballer David Beckham and the side will play their inaugural MLS season this year.

Silva has also been linked with moves to Japan and Turkey as he approaches the end of his playing career.