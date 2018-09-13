Manchester City star David Silva expects to leave the Premier League champions at the end of his contract in 2020 and likes the idea of joining boyhood club Las Palmas.

Silva joined City from Valencia in 2010 and swiftly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers.

The 32-year-old has 345 City appearances to his name in all competitions and was an integral part of their three title wins since 2012, securing his place as a club legend.

But the playmaker, who turns 33 in January, thinks the end of his City career is in sight, and that might prove a boost to a club a little closer to Silva’s home.

“For City, two more seasons – what’s left on my contract,” he told BBC Sport when asked how much longer he is likely to continue playing.

“After that, I don’t know. It depends how I feel physically and mentally.

“I’ve always said that I’d like to play for Las Palmas – my local team. But we’ll see how things go in two years and take it all from there.”

Although he does not expect to stay for much longer, Silva says he has enjoyed his experience in England and says the move to City came at the right time.

“City wanted me. They had been calling me since December, asking me to come and play for them,” he said.

“I thought: ‘Who wants me? City want me, so that’s where I’ll go.’

“Back then I was living with my parents and they were getting divorced and it was the right time to get away from there, from Spain, and live a new experience. It turns out I made the right move.”

The Spain star also opened up about the difficulty he and his family went through after his son Mateo was born prematurely, meaning Silva had to take regular trips back to his homeland to visit him in hospital.

“It was really tough,” Silva said.

“It was so difficult with him being in hospital for so long. You don’t stop thinking about it all the time. Besides, he was in Spain, meaning I had to travel a lot and I could hardly train. I didn’t sleep much, I wasn’t eating well. But, luckily, the team was doing really well and that helped me a lot.

“Now he’s doing fine and really everything was worth it. He suffered a lot but now he’s growing up really fast.”