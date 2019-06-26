<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City playmaker, David Silva, has confirmed that next season will be his last at the club.

Silva is heading into his 10th season with the Premier League champions, having signed with the club from Valencia in 2010.

During that time, the Spaniard won four league titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

“This is the last one. Ten years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time.

“Initially the club were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one so I finished at 10 years.

“It completes the cycle. It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years — that’s it.

“I’ve got a family now and it’s about priorities. I want to spend more time with the family. I’ve got another year at Manchester City so we will see what happens after that,” he told the Daily Mail.

Silva also make it clear he does not plan to stop playing, though he has ruled out a move to China or to any team that would have to face his current club.

“Not China. I don’t know. My girlfriend decides for me!

“I would love to finish my career here in Las Palmas but football changes. Who knows? It depends on the team and the players. I cannot come here to play in the Second Division with this team,” he added.