



Akwa United defender, David Phillip, has dedicated his first career goal to God and his wife.

His first goal was the stop­page-time equalizer against Enyimba in their Match-day 12 in Aba last Wednesday.

Phillip, who joined Akwa United last season from Go Round FC last season, in an exclusive interview with the club’s official website said, “I’m really excited that I scored for my team at such a big stage. I don’t think I will ever forget that moment, the goal against Enyimba is special to me because it came at the time we needed it most and it was good enough to get us a crucial point away.

“I will continue to ap­preciate God for what he has done for me as a profes­sional footballer and I pray for the grace to score more goals from my position as a defender because football is all about scoring goals.





“I’m really grateful to God for all his love and mercies to­wards me in my career and for the special grace granted me to score my first career goal. It’s indeed a very special moment for me and I’m happy that the goal was just enough to earn my team a precious point and I want to dedicate this goal to God Almighty and to my dear wife Ukeme David Philip.”

Philip joined the Promise Keepers from Go Round FC at the beginning of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season and played 16 out of the team’s 25 league games last season before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic which truncated the league.