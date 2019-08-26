<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

David Okereke’s Belgian side Club Brugge have renewed interest in Golden Eaglets captain Samson Tijani, according to ScoreNigeria.

The Nigeria U17 midfielder presently training with the five-time world champions ahead of the U17 FIFA World Cup in Brazil in October.

Club Brugge have previously shown interest in Tijani just after the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania with La Liga giant Atletico Madrid, Anderlecht, Ajax and Arsenal have joined the race for the signature of the talented midfielder.

However, another Golden Eaglets star, Wisdom Ubani, has been in talks with another Belgian club Anderlecht over a possible transfer.

Nigeria had picked a ticket to the competition after finishing among the top four teams at the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania in April.