<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward David Okereke is thrilled to score on his competitive debut for Belgian club, Club Brugge.

Okereke netted Brugge’s second goal in their 3-1 away win against Waasland-Beveren at the Freethiel Stadion on Saturday night.

“During the break, the coach told me that I had to attack the ball more at the first post. That’s where the passes came,” Okereke told reporters.

“I am happy with my goal and the victory for the team is great.

“Whether this is a relief? No, not really. With one goal you can’t really be relieved; you have to do more than that.

“I only arrived in Brugges not too long and I still have tactical work, but things are going well.

“The coach works hard every day to make us play beautiful football. You saw that a bit in the game.”

Okereke recently linked up with the former Belgian champions from Italian Serie B side, Spezia.