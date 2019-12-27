<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward David Okereke is delighted to be back on the goal trail once again after bagging a brace in Club Brugge’s 4-0 home win against Zulte-Waregem on Thursday night.

Okereke took the place of his international teammate, Emmanuel Dennis, in the 59th minute and netted twice within five minutes of his introduction.

The 22-year-old had failed to register goal in his previous five league outings for Club Brugge.

“I have had some difficult weeks , but I continue to work hard. The coach decides who plays and the team is doing well at the moment,” Okereke stated after the game.

“You have to work for your place in the team. The trainer thought I was ready again for the big work and i immediately showed that.”

Okereke also reflected on his goal , his first since last month’s the home clash against Kortrijk.

“It’s one of the lucky days for me, so I have to thank God. I’m satisfied with my performance. I’m happy to be back with the team and that today I could contribute to this victory,” Okereke added.

“I can leave now and have a good time with my family in Nigeria. I will travel there tomorrow (today) for five days. It has been since months since I saw my family. We always talk on phone, but really seeing them is something else.”