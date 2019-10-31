<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward David Okereke is determined to keep pushing hard in order to regain top form for Belgian club, Club Brugge after scoring for the second consecutive game in Wednesday night 2-0 away win against Zulte Waregem.

Okereke netted the opening goal for Club Brugge at the Regenboogstadion, Waregem with Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne who replaced him in the second half scoring the other.

The 22-year-old started the season on an impressive note, scoring four goals in his club’s opening three games of the campaign.

He however endured a barren spell failing to score in seven consecutive games.

Okereke has now scored six goals in 11 league games for Club Brugge followinb his arrival from Italian Serie B club, Spezia.

“The last matches are indeed going well again. I’m coming back slowly (laughs). It was a good goal. I have now been able to start twice and have been able to score twice. I hope to get to the level I was at the beginning of the season,”Okereke told reporters after the game.

“Sometimes the most difficult opportunities come in because you concentrate more and you miss the easiest because you assume that it will work out that way. But is that the life of a striker for sure? It is normal that when you can score you feel confidence coming back.

“So I am hopeful that I will be able to help the team with the necessary goals in the coming games. You know that a difficult second half will await you if you leave the many opportunities unused.

”At the start of the second half, Zulte Waregem came in with determination. But in the end everything went well and Diagne was able to score the secind goal. We are just happy with this win.”