



David Okereke says he hopes his new jersey number will bring him some luck in the forthcoming coming season.

Okereke dumped Club Brugge’s number 14 jersey he wore last season for number 21 ahead of the coming season.

The 22-year-old marked his new number with a brace and assisted another goal in club Brugge’s pre-season game against KV Mechelenhe which ended 6 – 0.

“We work hard now to be ready for the start of the league. We will get a reward for the hard work we put in today. That is my lucky number, so I am happy that I can wear that,” he said.





Okereke scored 10 goals in 22 appearances for Brugge last season, following his transfer from Spezia after excelling on a season-long loan at Cosenza.

He won the Belgian league title with Club Brugge last season which was his first year in Belgium.

He will be hoping to start the coming season with a bang when they host Sporting Charleroi in a First Division A opening day’s fixture on Saturday 8 July.