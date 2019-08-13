<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Under 23 international, David Okereke, has revealed that he is living his dream after he notched another goal last weekend to race to the top of the Belgian Jupiler League with four goals.

Okereke has hit the ground running in only his debut campaign in Belgium and the Club Brugge striker told SportingLife.ng that he is enchanted about how the season has started for him while praying to sustain it until the end of the season.

He said it was important that they started the season in the barnstorming way they have started it where they are currently on top of the league table with nine points from three games.

“I am excited about everything. It is a different experience here but I am trying to adapt,” Okereke informed SportingLife.ng.

“I am very excited about how we have started the season. We all know how important it is to start well so we are working to maintain the standard because the league season is still very long.

“It has been God. I can only say that I am growing and I am in the best team in Belgium. It is the right place for me to grow.”

The former Spezia forward affirmed that they are doing everything possible to ensure that they better the result they had against Dynamo Kyiv when they face the same team tonight in Kyiv, Ukraine in the deciding the second leg.

“We have limited time to prepare but we are doing our best to make sure we are ready for the game tomorrow (today).”

Club Brugge hold a slender 1-0 advantage to the return leg and a positive result in Kyiv will take them to within two games of playing in the group stage of the Uefa Champions League.

The soft-spoken striker has four goals after he scored again last weekend in their 2-0 away win against Oostende. He is the joint leading scorer in the Belgian topflight along with Dieumerci Mbokani of Royal Antwerp who also has scored four goals after three matches.