Nigeria and Club Brugge stars, David Okereke and Emmanuel Dennis will be aiming to record their first UEFA Champions League group win in today’s Group A match-day 5 fixture against Galatasaray at the Türk Telekom Stadium.

The Nigerian duo featured for Club Brugge as Philippe Clement’s men suffered a 1-0 loss against PSG in Paris last time out.

Club Brugge will fancy their chances against Galatasaray who are placed fourth in the group standings with solitary point while the ‘Blue Black’ are third after garnering two points.

However, PSG (12 points) and Real Madrid (7 points) who will also be going head to head today occupy first and second respectively.

Okereke and Dennis were in action at the weekend in Club Brugge’s 2-0 home win over KV Oostende with Dennis starting and being substituted for Okereke in the 63rd minute.

Dennis has netted three goals in 8 champions league games this season while Okereke is yet to score in seven games.

Okereke is however more prolific in the league with seven goals in 14 appearances while Dennis has three goals in 11 appearances and both players have only featured in cameo international games for Nigeria.