Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement has showered encomium on Nigerian winger David Okereke for his superb start at the club and heroic display in Friday night’s 6-0 drubbing of Sint-Truiden and backs him to have a successful time in the Belgian league.

Okereke netted a brace and provided an assist in the game – Club Brugge’s first home clash of the new Belgian League season.

The former Spezia of Italia player has now scored three goals in two league outings for the former league champions after also hitting the back of the net on the opening day against Wassland-Beveren.

Okereke joins teammate Hans Vanaken in goal celebration against Sint Truiden

His international teammate, Emmanuel Dennis and South African forward, Percy Tau, who recently joined the club on loan from Premier League club, Brighton & Hove Albion were also on target in the game.

“The tension that some players had before the game was clearly not noticeable with David. It turns out that he is sliding away like that, “Clement told the club’s official website.

“When he came in last month, it seems as if he has been here for years. He is very bold in the group and very inquisitive. We will enjoy him a lot.”