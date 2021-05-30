West Ham boss, David Moyes, strongly believes he can win silverware with the club.

The Hammers are in the Europa League for next season.

Moyes told the Daily Mail: “If you look at my history, that’s where I have been best. This has been my first full season at West Ham and we have qualified for Europe. Nearly all my years at Everton, we were competing for European football. We were always round there.





“If you add the first spell at West Ham into it, I have come back twice and saved them from relegation. So sometimes I don’t know if you get the recognition for certain jobs because they are not in the spotlight and you don’t get silverware at the end of it.

“I would like to get more silverware in the future and my best chance of winning silverware is building West Ham up and giving them a chance and that is what we did at Everton.

“We had got to an FA Cup final, we had got to the Champions League once and I think with what is going on unless you have got billions of pounds, I don’t know if there’s a better way of doing it than building your club up.”