



David Moyes has urged West Ham to ‘promise less and deliver more’ as they bid to secure their Premier League status and progress in the coming seasons.

West Ham left their Upton Park home to move into the London Stadium four years ago in the hope the club could reach the next level amid greater resources, but their progress has stalled despite lavish promises from the Hammers’ hierarchy.

Last season’s top half finish has been followed by a season of struggle, with the club yet to secure their Premier League safety, sitting just three points clear of the division’s relegation places ahead of tonight’s meeting with Watford.

Moyes returned to the club for a second spell in charge in December and has since overseen West Ham’s battle against relegation, with recent victories against Chelsea and Norwich edging the Hammers closer to safety.





It’s a vastly contrasting situation to pre-season claims of a push towards the top six, and Moyes says it is time the club began to ‘promise less and deliver more’.

“The key is for us is to make sure we are a Premier League club and see if we can continue that,” Moyes said at his pre-match press conference.

“Of all the things that I heard in lockdown the most interesting came from the Archbishop of York. He said: ‘Promise less and deliver more.’ That has to be a little bit of West Ham.

“We have to make sure we deliver. We cannot keep promising that we will finish in the high, high positions. We need to build the club. We suddenly can’t go from this position to way up the Premier League. I hope we can but we need to be careful that we don’t promise too much, which we can’t deliver.”