David Moyes is expected to be appointed the next West Ham manager, Sky Sports News understands, after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked following defeat to Leicester.

The 66-year-old Chilean has been under increasing pressure during an awful run of form since a 4-0 defeat to Oxford United in the EFL Cup in September.

Following a promising start to the campaign, the Hammers embarked on a run of nine league defeats and just two wins in 13 matches, losing at home to Newcastle, rivals Tottenham and most recently the Foxes.

They sit just a point above the relegation zone heading into the New Year and, after dismissing their manager just 18 months into a three-year deal, co-owner and chairman David Sullivan said: “It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision.

“Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his calibre. However, it has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.

“We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

Moyes saved the Hammers from relegation during the 2017-18 campaign before being replaced by Pellegrini after his short-term deal expired at the end of that season, and they are readying themselves to re-appoint the Scot, who has been out of work since.

Moyes was recently linked with an interim role at another of his former clubs in Everton to replace Marco Silva, but they instead turned to Carlo Ancelotti.