David Moyes has expressed his interest in joining the “magic” of David Beckham’s new MLS franchise, with Inter Miami an opportunity he would not pass up.

Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Beckham is set to see his expansion side join the elite ranks of Major League Soccer in 2020.

The club is currently in the process of tying up loose ends, such as getting players on board and a manager in place.

It has been suggested that former United and Everton boss Moyes, who has been out of work since leaving West Ham in 2018, is among those in consideration for a coaching post.

The Scot admits he would be keen on taking the role, with the chance to work in the United States something that appeals to him.

Moyes told talkSPORT on his links to Beckham’s new venture: “It is something which looks a really interesting project.

“I watch the MLS quite a bit and it is getting better. I don’t know how many people have seen Atlanta. The soccer team are getting more support than the NFL team.

“We talk about Tottenham’s stadium and that is incredible but wait until you see Atlanta’s stadium, it is unbelievable. So MLS is growing and Miami is a great city. It is something which I would consider as an option.

“Miami has got a bit of magic about it. Atlanta’s training centre is as good as anything in the Premier League and I know Miami are trying to do the same over there. The MLS is an exciting league.”

Moyes is still looking for a job in England at this stage, having rebuilt his reputation during a brief stint at West Ham, but concedes that anything could happen as he keeps all of his options open.

He added: “My preference would be to be back in the Premier League bit if the opportunity came around, I would have to look at it.

“I do know David from our time at Preston so there is a bit of history but we will have to wait and see.”