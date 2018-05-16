Manager David Moyes has left West Ham after just over six months in charge despite guiding the club to Premier League survival.

Moyes, 55, took over from Slaven Bilic on a short-term contract in November with the club in the relegation zone.

West Ham secured safety with two games to spare and finished 13th. Moyes met senior figures at the club on Monday.

Former Everton and Manchester United boss Moyes recorded nine wins and 10 draws from 31 games as West Ham boss.