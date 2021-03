West Ham boss David Moyes believes Jesse Lingard’s England recall is fully justified.

Lingard’s performances since joining the Hammers on loan from Manchester United in January have earned him a Three Lions call-up for the first time in two years.

The 28-year-old, who was a regular starter for England at the 2018 World Cup, already has four goals to his name to give West Ham’s push for a top-four finish a major boost.

‘I am really pleased for Jesse, it’s great for him, and his performances have warranted it in how he has played for us,’ said Moyes.





‘I have to say he has been very good and we just hope that continues. We want him to be positive and show exactly what he can do on the pitch.

‘He has helped us, he has been a good acquisition for the squad in January and I hope he can add a few more goals before the end of the season.’

A return to the international stage should strengthen West Ham’s chances of signing Lingard permanently.

But Moyes added: ‘We have not thought about that really, we have not taken it any further at the moment.

‘We have him on loan and he is doing a good job for us just now, I think we will discuss that and probably look at it at the end of the season.