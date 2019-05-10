<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

David Luiz is optimistic about staying at Chelsea and expects a decision on his future to be made “in the next few days”.

The 32-year-old centre-back returned to Stamford Bridge for a second spell in August 2016 after two years at Paris Saint-Germain and was a key figure in that season’s Premier League triumph.

He has featured 35 times in the league for Maurizio Sarri during this campaign, making a commendable return after the second half of 2017-18 was ruined by injuries.

The Brazilian scored in the penalty shoot-out as Chelsea progressed past Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday to reach the Europa League final.

And he is now aiming to have his future sorted well before Chelsea’s trip to Baku to face Arsenal in the May 29 showpiece, with his contract due to expire a month later.

When asked if he was feeling positive and when a decision will be made, the defender told reporters: “Yes, I am always optimistic, regardless of the decision.

“It will be decided in the next few days. I love this club, everyone knows. In the next [few] days [there will be a decision].”

The defender fell out of favour during Antonio Conte’s final year at Stamford Bridge but has been revived by Sarri this term.

He originally starred in the middle of a back three when he returned at the beginning of Conte’s first season in charge.

Gary Cahill is already set to depart west London this summer and Chelsea will be unable to sign players for the next two windows after losing their appeal to overturn their FIFA ban this week.

Although they could still take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to try and reverse the decision.

Cahill took a swipe at his treatment by Sarri, saying it is hard to respect the Italian after being given limited opportunities in the first team.

Sarri’s stock at Stamford Bridge had come under fire during a difficult run after Christmas for the Blues, and speculation about his future came to a head when Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.