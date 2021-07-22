David Luiz could link up with Mario Balotelli at new club

Former Arsenal defender David Luiz could join Mario Balotelli at Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor.

Luiz became a free agent after his Arsenal contract expired at the end of the season – bringing his two-year stay at the Emirates to a close.

As a result, the newly-promoted Super Lig side are hopeful they will ‘reach an agreement’ with Luiz and sign him alongside Balotelli and Younes Belhanda this summer.

Having finally put an end to their 26-year exile from the Turkish top-flight, club president Murat Sancak is eager to strengthen their starting XI to avoid relegation.

He has already acquired the signatures of Balotelli, Belhanda and Britt Assombalonga for the 2021-2022 season.

Now Sancak is looking to confirm a deal with former Arsenal defender Luiz and ‘three or four more players’.

According to The Sun, he told Turkish media: ‘The discussions with David Luiz are going to continue. I hope we can soon reach an agreement.

‘When salaries are very high, one needs to negotiate a little.

‘We are getting ready for the new season, and I urge our fans to get ready as well.

‘We have signed a world-class star in Balotelli, and added Younes Belhanda to our squad.

‘We will sign three or four more players before the season begins.’

The 34-year-old will be available on a free transfer following the end of his two-year stay at Arsenal this summer.

The centre-back spent two years in the French capital playing for PSG from 2014 to 2016 after joining the club in a £50million deal from Chelsea.

Luiz rejoined the Blues in 2016 before moving to Arsenal in 2019. During his time at the club he made 73 appearances under both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

The Brazilian also won the FA Cup under Arteta and previously claimed the Champions League, Premier League and Europa League with Chelsea.