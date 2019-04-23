<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chelsea’s central defender David Luiz has explained why his side drew 2-2 with Burnley on Monday night.

Luiz said Burnley refused to play the game and adopted time wasting techniques.

Mourizio Sarri’s men missed the chance to go to third position in the Premier League on Monday.

Jeff Hendrick had given the visitors a shock lead with a sensational volley from outside the area.

But N’Golo Kante scored an almost instant equaliser after good work from Eden Hazard on the left.

Gonzalo Higuain then put Chelsea into the lead with a well-taken strike from the angle, but Ashley Barnes stunned the home fans after sliding the Clarets level after a well-worked set piece.

Chelsea pushed hard for a late winner, but Sean Dyche’s side were well organised and defended their box masterfully to take a point which surely guarantees their safety from relegation.

Luiz told Sky Sports, “We tried everything to win the game. It’s difficult when you play against a team who have two chances and score two goals and didn’t want to play the game.

“It’s anti-football. Losing time [time wasting] all the time, especially when you have the ball. Their players went to the floor and stopped the game.

“They were playing 11 inside the box. It’s difficult to score against a team like that.”